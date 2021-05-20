Do you want to go for a beach vacation after the lockdown gets over? If yes, then you must take swimwear fashion inspiration from a popular style icon. Well, we are talking about popular American media personality Kendall Jenner. She is one of the celebs who always gives us major beach vacay goals with her bikini pictures. As we all know that style runs in the family of Kardashians and they definitely know how to turn heads with their hot bikini pictures.

However, no one rocks a bikini like Kendall Jenner. The runway model loves to flaunt her perfectly toned curves in stylish one-pieces, string bikinis, and infact, in all types of swimwear. However, the highest-paid model in the world looks incredible in everything she wears. She came into the limelight in 2018 after commenting about being 'super selective' when it comes to runway shows.

During an interview with Love magazine in 20218, she said, “I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f—k those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

Well, she is indeed 'selective' but we keep gushing on her looks. Now, let's take a look at some of the hottest bikini pictures of the style icon.

Chilling by the Pool

Kendall donned a printed bikini and opted for a cowboy hat to enjoy some pool time alone.

Assets on Fleek

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s starlet flaunted off her behind in this steamy Instagram post.

We See You

In this mirror portrait, Kendall can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned curves in a yellow printed bikini.

Beach Babe

This picture of Kendall in a strapless two-piece is proof that she is an absolute water baby.

Relaxing

We love this shade of green on Kendall.

Let us know in the comment section which bikini picture of Kendall Jenner is the best so far.

