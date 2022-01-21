Who wears a bikini in the snow? Well, the answer is Kendall Jenner. The supermodel and another famous name from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall is known for her off-beat fashion sense. She likes keeping it edgy and is a game for anything that's experimental enough. While one would opt for layering and pick tons of sweaters for their winter holiday, Kendall would instead go for her bikinis! So for those who think bikinis are strictly for your summer wardrobe, Jenner would definitely like to differ. Kendall Jenner Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Black Gown for Christmas, Gives an Awe-Inspiring Style Guide for the Perfect Holiday Season!

Kendall's new pictures from her snowy holiday are now going viral on the internet. The supermodel is seen playing in the snow in Aspen in her barely-there black bikini. And if slaying in beachwear on snow wasn't enough, she further styled it by picking a pair of fur boots from the house of Miu Miu. When put together, her look definitely comes across as wild and definitely different. Who would have thought, the girl would pair these boots with her bikini and not some usual ordinary, puffy jacket? She did look like a bombshell in her bikini, flaunting that perfectly toned body of hers. Kendall Jenner Birthday Special: Incredibly Sensuous and Unapologetically Sassy, She's the Fashionista We Obsess Over (View Pics).

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ask us to rate her look and we'd give her 10/10. Kendall's fashion sense has often impressed us and while her sisters continue to attract millions of followers on Instagram, she has her own separate fan base who worship her like a Goddess. We are particularly digging this new look of hers and can't wait to see more pictures from her same holiday album.

