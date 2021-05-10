Pantsuits or powersuits, the wardrobe must-haves are back to being functional chic, courtesy the current Vice President of the United States. Taking some inspiration was our trailblazer, Malavika Mohanan. Pairing a grey pantsuit with white Converse sneakers and round sunnies, Malavika sleeked out her look with a no-nonsense hairdo and subtle makeup. With her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion, Malavika delights with her versatile arsenal. She is equally at ease and beautiful in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she is in luxe ensembles, Malavika is a certified style chameleon. Keeping it simple but significant may be her salient forte but she also experiments amply.

She amassed critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. Here's a closer look at her pantsuit vibe. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan - Pantsuit Chicness

A grey pantsuit was teamed with white Converse sneakers, a centre-parted low ponytail, subtle makeup and round sunnies. Malavika Mohanan’s Feisty Festive Pink Is Immensely Lust Worthy!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

