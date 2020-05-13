'Modi Gamchas' A Hit! UP Man Designs Red and White Cloth That PM Narendra Modi Uses as Mask, Calls it Game Changer After Rising Demand

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Barabanki, May 13: The lockdown may have impacted several businesses but there is a young man in Barabanki district who has found a new business in the prevailing circumstances.

Obaid Ansari of Shahpur village has started making the red and white 'gamcha' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore while addressing the nation when he announced lockdown 2.0. The Prime Minister had worn the 'gamcha' as a mask and had suggested that it could be used as a mask. 'Local Ke Liye Vocal': PM Narendra Modi Hailed on Twitter for Appeal to Use and Promote Local Products as India Fights COVID-19.

"I saw the Prime Minister wearing the 'gamcha' that seemed very attractive and I copied the design. I started making 'gamcha' with the same design and did not expect the tremendous response that I got. I now have people form other states asking me for these gamchas' but I cannot ensure supplies due to the lockdown. The 'gamcha' has been a gamechanger for me," said Ansari.

Incidentally, Barabanki has been listed for its handloom products under the 'One district, one Product' (ODOP) of the Yogi Adityanath government.