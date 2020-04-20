Mouni Roy is a Resplendent Bride in Red on the Cover of Wedding Vows Magazine - View Pic

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is back to wooing your hearts with her new photoshoot for Wedding Vows magazine. The Made in China actress looks dazzling as a bride dressed up in divine red. While the publication houses in the country have shut down their productions and some are relying on the stars to shoot indoors with their own cameras, Wedding Vows was lucky enough to shoot for their new edition way in advance. The magazine as the name suggests should be your go-to place for any queries and suggestions related to your D-day. Mouni Roy Looks Sultry and Sexy in her Colour Block Bikini - View Pics.

While brides these days prefer to ditch the traditional reds and opt for colour palettes that are hatke, Mouni shows us why believing in old is gold is useful sometimes. Mouni's pretty red ensemble by Jigar & Nikita is something that you should ideally pick for your big day. Its rich embroidery makes it apt for the occasion and its usual colour scheme makes it a safe option - the one that can never go wrong or ruin anything. We are certainly digging her ethereal look from this new photoshoot and can't wait to see the rest of her bridal album. Mouni Roy Is Flirty and Floaty in a Printed Dress, Her Quarantine Photoshoot Series Is All Kinds of Desirable!

Check Out Mouni Roy's New Magazine Cover

Besides Mouni, this month also saw Vogue coming up with its new edition with Kareena Kapoor Khan as their cover girl. We also had Khushi Kapoor turning into a photographer for Janhvi for her Harper's Bazaar India photoshoot. Someone once rightly said 'desperate times call for desperate measures.'