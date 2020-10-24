The festival of Navratri has almost come to an end and we are already looking forward to Diwali. While the celebration, this year, was restricted to virtual celebrations, we didn't lose hope nor did we get demotivated. We were busy scrolling through pictures of our beloved actresses and how they are ringing in the occasion with their family members. Shraddha Arya, in particular, has left us mesmerised with her divine presence! The actress was among the many names who had a rather intimate celebration at home and pictures from which were beautiful beyond words. Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 or Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya, Whose Newlywed Look Stole Your Heart? View Pics of Bani and Preeta to Decide!

Shraddha took to her Instagram account to pictures from Navratri celebration at her home. "Ghar ki Navratri Pooja," she captioned while sharing pictures from her festive pooja. Needless to say, the Kundali Bhagya actress looked resplendent in her baby pink colour traditional outfit and its intricate detailing was a sight for sore eyes. The outfit, in fact, looked so elegant that it can easily and definitely find a place in our wedding wardrobes. Shraddha looked mesmerising in her outfit and we are busy admiring her flawless beauty. Kundali Bhagya: Did You Know that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya Choreographed their Own Dance Routine for An Upcoming Sequence?

Check Out Shraddha Arya's New Pictures

Shraddha Arya's besotting pictures from Navratri celebration have won us over. Coming to her TV show, Kundali Bhagya manages to find a place in the top 5 list of shows with most TRP ratings. The show's already popular with the masses and Shraddha is a new fan-favourite.

