In the glamorous world of Bollywood, fashion plays a pivotal role in defining a star's charisma and allure. One designer whose creations have captured the hearts of many is the iconic Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Renowned for his exquisite craftsmanship and a deep appreciation for Indian heritage, Sabyasachi’s designs are a blend of tradition and modern artistry that leave an indelible mark on the fashion scene. Alia Bhatt Turns Heads in Black Saree and Embellished Blouse Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 25th Anniversary Event (Watch Video).

His signature aesthetic embraces rich fabrics, intricate embroideries, and vibrant colour palettes, making each piece a wearable masterpiece. As actresses don his creations on red carpets and at special events, they embody elegance and sophistication, turning heads and setting trends with every appearance. The designer's ability to fuse contemporary styles with traditional Indian silhouettes resonates profoundly with the current Bollywood landscape, where the charm of rich heritage intertwines seamlessly with modern glamour. Met Gala 2024: Sabyasachi Mukherjee Becomes First Indian Designer to Walk the Red Carpet (View Pics).

As the ace designer gets ready to celebrate his birthday on February 23, let's grab the opportunity and cherish some of his great work adorned by our Bollywood beauties.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s infatuation with Sabyasachi’s work is evident; numerous stars opt for his designs for weddings, award shows, and public appearances, celebrating the essence of Indian culture through his artistry. The intricate detailing and luxurious fabrics not only enhance the wearer's beauty but also tell a story that captivates audiences. It's no wonder that in an industry driven by aesthetics, Sabyasachi remains a revered figure, adored by both celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. His creations are not just garments; they are a celebration of Indian craftsmanship that continues to dazzle and inspire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).