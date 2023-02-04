It's finally happening! Yet another Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer. The gorgeous couple dated for a couple of years before eventually planning to settle down. As per reports, it will be a big fat Punjabi wedding and guests are expected to get vouchers for safaris before the festivities begin. Kiara is rumoured to wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day and honestly, we like the change. It was high time Bollywood brides ended their obsession with Sabyasachi. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Actress Reaches Suryagarh Palace With Designer Manish Malhotra (View Pic).

But before we get to witness her stunning bride moment, we have curated a list of Kiara's previous looks in ethnic lehenga cholis. Ones that would give you an idea of how stunning she'll look as a bride. From pastel shades to dark cues and bold prints, Advani has attempted all these different designs and we can hardly wait to see what she'll wear on her most special day. Will she stick to typical red or attempt something a different, uncommon shade? We'll have to wait for that. But until then, let's have a quick look at some of her best sartorial moments from the recent past. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-To-Be Stunts In All-White Outfit With A Bright Pink Shawl As She Gets Clicked At The Airport (Watch Video).

She May Pick a Colorful Look for Her Mehendi

A Stunning Pink Lehenga for Her Engagement

Something in Gold for Sangeet

Something in White and Yellow for Haldi Ceremony

Something Pastel for her Reception Look

She May Also Opt for a Bold and Bright Shade for Reception Party

Finally, a Subtle Shade of Pink for Her Wedding Ceremony

So, do you agree with us when we say that she'll make for the most stunning bride? Yes or yes?

