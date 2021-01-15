Surbhi Chandna is busy ruling small screens with her stint in supernatural show, Naagin 5. The Sanjivani actress is keeping her fans occupied with multiple uploads from the shooting sets and her fashion wardrobe has certainly grabbed our attention. From stunning drapes to indo-western fusion, Surbhi's sarees have been personally bookmarked by us and we love the way she nails them. While she's busy seeking revenge on the show, off-screen, she's wowing our hearts with her one too many uploads. Fashion Faceoff! Surbhi Chandna or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed the Chic Red Saree Look?

Surbhi's new set of pictures see her decked up in a rather vibrant saree. With lilac as the base and colourful stripes on it, Surbhi's colour block saree certainly looks jaw-dropping. The actress has then paired it with a yellow tie-up blouse and accessorised it with a necklace and earrings to go with. Loose straightened hair, curled eyelashes, warm lips and contoured cheeks completed her look further. The saree looked rather striking choice and we'd certainly pick it for our day outings. Surbhi Chandna Looks Pretty in Pink In her New Pictures from Naagin 5 (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi's stint in Naagin is being hailed by her die-hard fans. Besides her acting proficiency, the actress is also winning hearts with her wardrobe and we are definitely head over heels in love with it. Here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self and here's looking forward to more such outings.

