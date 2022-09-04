While we probably knew Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey as the famous ladies of Bollywood (Neelam Kothari was already a known actress), we should thank Karan Johar for taking us through their lives. These ladies have been integral to the Bollywood social circle and have seen some good and bad days together. And now with an entire show dedicated to them, haters may hate but we are simply relishing these crazy episodes and taking note of each of them. Farah Khan Poses With Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan At Their ‘Fabulous Lunch’ (View Pics).

Besides being Chunky Pandey's wife and Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana has her own identity but it wasn't until The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that she became a household name. Bhavana may be a bit conservative with her beliefs but that's not evident in the way she wants to dress up. Especially when she asks designer Manish Malhotra to give her a 'choli with a plunging neckline' in the show! In fact, Bhavana has always liked to flaunt that hot and bold side of hers and even if she hesitates to flaunt her 'skin' these days, she will always be a fashionista who's aware of the industry and who knows how to dress her age. Don't believe us? Check out some of her pictures below. Ananya Panday Shares A Throwback Picture Of BFFs Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor And It’s Pure Gold.

Elegance Personified

Bring On Some Glam!

Like Mother Like Daughter!

Hot Mamma!

Nailing Her Holiday Look

We're Loving This Look

When Red's Her Favourite Colour

