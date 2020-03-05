What the Fashion! Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Karisma Kapoor Splurge and How!

What The Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For celebrities, the mantra of Keep Calm and Splurge On holds true and fabulously so! While we reckon that everyone has fantasized about living the celebrity life, right from those exquisite ensembles, lavish homes, exotic vacations, sleek cars and all that jazz. While splurging an insane amount of money on clothes and accessories is traditional, not so for us! By teaming up with their fashion stylists, these celebrity splurges regale us as we go through our Instagram feeds. Making us wish for a bottomless budget as theirs, this week saw the likes of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Karisma Kapoor. These celebrities ace the subtle art of showing how modest splurges can also yield stunning results.

Ahead, we have compiled a list of this week’s posh purchases that practically scream LUXURY!

Katrina Kaif

For IIFA 2020 press-con, Katrina flaunted a Rasario crepe corset midi dress worth £1,065 (approximately Rs. 100,336) teamed with sleek stilettos, sleek hair and subtle glam. Katrina Kaif Laughs In A Floral Sabyasachi Ensemble and Soaks Up Some Sunshine for Sooryavanshi Promotions!

Alia Bhatt

For the premiere of Guilty, Alia chose a linen mini dress worth Rs 4,990 was teamed with strappy sandals, textured wavy hair left open and subtle dewy glam. Alia Bhatt’s Effortless Holiday Look Is Exactly What You Need on That Next Beach Vacay!

Sara Ali Khan

For a brand shoot, Sara chose a Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika neon pink ivory dip-dyed babydoll silk dress lines with layers of pink tulle ruffles embellished in glass beads, ghungroos and laser cut acrylics. The ensemble worth Rs. 109,760 was accessorized by white strappy sandals, subtle makeup and wavy hair. Sara Ali Khan, Why Be Just Fabulous When You Can Also Be a Unicorn and Wear Those Rainbow Colours!

Shraddha Kapoor

For her birthday celebrations with the media, Shraddha chose a Needle & Thread tulle gown with floral motif and shimmering pastel sequins worth Rs. 51,700 that was accompanied by sleek strappy metallic sandals from Truffle Collection, textures wavy hair and subtle glam. Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor! Narrating a Poignant and Versatile Style Story, One Brilliant Ensemble at a Time!

Disha Patani

For a photoshoot, Disha chose A House of CB draped and ruched maxi dress worth GBP 89 (approximately Rs. 8,397) and teamed it with textured wavy hair and subtle glam, done to perfection by Disha herself. Oo La La! Disha Patani in Red Is Every Lover Boy’s Valentine This Month!

Alaya F

For Alaya, it was a corset dress in yellow lime by Lavish Alice worth £80 (approximately Rs. 7,551) featuring a body sculpting corset detailing and a front slit. Strappy metallic tie-up

sandals by Public Desire, delicate baubles, nude makeup and signature textured wavy hair completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Mentalhood promotions saw Karisma opt for a subdued square-patterned dress by Three Floor worth Rs 23,300 with white strappy sandals, a textured half updo, and subtle glam.

So which of these celebrity splurges did you love the most?