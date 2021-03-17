She is a versatile actor and also a style cynosure! Shweta Tripathi Sharma is all set to reprise her role as Gajagamini Gupta aka Golu in Mirzapur 2 has been on a promotional spree with her stylist Pooja Sethi. She debuted with Masaan (2015) that was critically acclaimed, coupled with a slew of web-series like The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek that catapulted her to fame! A graduate in Fashion Communication, Shweta carefully translates this knowledge well into her off- screen style that is detailed, contemporary and conversant. She regularly has been giving the homegrown labels a worthy spin long before it became a trend with a rare sense of simplicity but ups the stakes with a dash of beauty. Additionally, her cropped hair, styled impeccably into textured waves go on to lend an unmissable chic vibe to all of her styles. Shweta was seen pulling off a rainbow sequined denim shirt dress by Shahin Mannan. Customised doodled Vans, jewellery from Taki by HP, wavy hair and glossy nude glam completed her look. Say Hello to Shweta Tripathi, the Holiday Pixie in Pink!

Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur 2, an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness depicting the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh Last year saw Shweta Tripathi in Netflix films, Cargo and Raat Akeli Hai. She was also seen in The Gone Game.

