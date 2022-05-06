The auspicious event of Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most sought festive events amongst the followers of Adi Shankaracharya, who is revered as one of the greatest Indian philosophers of all times. Also popularly known as Jagathguru and Bhagvatpada Acharya, the occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of Sanatana Dharma. Shankaracharya is credited with shedding a profound light on the Advaita Vedanta doctrine, which eventually helped the evolution of Hinduism. There are a lot of details that you would be searching for in the observance of Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022. Let us learn more about Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022, its date, shubh muhurat, fasting rules, rituals, and significance.

What Is the Date of Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022?

The festive occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti falls on the Panchami (fifth day) in the Shukla Paksha during the holy month of Vaishakha. As per the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls during the period between April and May. This year, the festival of the Shankaracharya Jayanti will take place on May 6, Friday.

What Is Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022?

1234th Birth Anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 Date – May 6, Friday

Panchami Tithi Begins – 10:00 AM on May 5, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends – 12:32 PM on May 6, 2022

What Are the Fasting Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Other Rituals of Shankaracharya Jayanti?

Devotees follow several rituals and customs on the occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti. They are advised to wake up early and bathe before/during the sunrise. They clean and decorate their homes and spend the day in the dedication of Adi Shankaracharya. People observe fasting the entire day while consuming only milk and/or fruits.

People offer fresh flowers, fruits, traditional sweets, incense sticks, Ganga Jal, and other holy items while performing puja in high regard of Shankaracharya Jayanti. There are speeches, talk programs, seminars, and discussions about Hinduism on this auspicious day.

There are extravagant celebrations at the Shankaracharya Mathas (monasteries), especially at Shringeri Sharada Peetham in Kerala, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha in Kanchipuram, etc.

What Is the Significance of Shankaracharya Jayanti?

The festive event of Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is said that it was Adi Shankaracharya revived the religion when it was on the decline. Shankaracharya is also credited with explaining the Hindu scriptures – Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Brahma Sutras, etc. – in a profound manner which influenced the growth of Hinduism across the globe.

Adi Shankaracharya travelled worldwide to spread, promote, and revive Hinduism. One of the major contributions of Shankaracharya was to establish four monasteries across the country – Kashmir in the North, Sringeri in the South, Dwaraka in the West, and Puri in the East. We wish you all a Happy Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2022 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).