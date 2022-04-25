Anzac Day is a day of remembrance for the Australians and New Zealanders that served and died in the war. It is observed every year on April 25. The acronym ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps and the soldiers were known as Anzacs. Anzac Day was originally formed to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who served in the Gallipoli campaign, the first engagement in the first world war. As you observe Anzac Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated quotes and messages that you can download and send to one and all. Anzac Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, GIFs and Quotes To Send on Day Remembering Soldiers of Australia and New Zealand Who Died in Wars.

Anzac Day honours all the Anzacs who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served. It is one of the most important occasions in Australia and New Zealand.

Anzac Day also served to commemorate the lives of Australians who died in the second world war. Today, the meaning of Anzac Day includes the remembrance of Australians and New Zealanders killed in military operations. The day was first observed in 1916 and since then has undergone many changes. Anzac Day is a day of national importance in Australia and New Zealand and therefore memorial services, massive marches and gatherings are organised to observe the day.

