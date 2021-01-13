Bhogi marks the first day of four-day harvest festival of Pongal, widely celebrated in the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka and Maharashtra too joins in the celebration. Bhogi marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi followed by Makar Sankranti falling on the first day of Thai or Taiṣya month. This is why the second day, also the main festival day is called Thai Pongal. Bhogi or Bogi is celebrated with utmost fun and fervour on January 13. Here’s us wishing you a very Happy Bhogi and Thai Pongal 2021 in advance by sharing a collection of lovely Bhogi 2021 messages in Telugu, Bhogi wishes images, Bhogi wishes in Tamil, Bhogi wishes 2021, Bhogi Sankranti greetings, Bhogi Panduga Subhakankshalu pictures, Bhogi Pandigai, Happy Bhogi 2021 greetings, Bhogi HD images, WhatsApp Stickers and more.

Bhogi celebrations are all about preparations for the main festival day, which is Thai Pongal on January 14. It is also about social gathering and enjoying family time. But if you are unable to catch up with your loved ones due to the pandemic, then you can share these newest Bhogi 2021 wishes and greetings with them on WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. If you are an avid user of Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn, then you can share these Bhogi festive greetings on these popular social media platforms as well. It would be a nice gesture to wish your loved ones on this joyous occasion of Bhogi.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gatanni Tolaginchaṇḍi, Mundunna Bhaviṣyattunu Veliginchaṇḍi. Ee Nuthana Samvatsaranni Marinta Goppaga Aarambhinchaṇḍi. AA Bhogi Maṇṭala Velugulato Sarikotta Uṣhodayaniki Swagatham Palakaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meeloni Cheḍunu, Duralavaṭlanu, Cheḍu Saavasalanu Bhogi Maṇṭallo Veseyaṇḍi. Jeevithamlo Kotta Velugunu Aahwaninchaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mee Jeevithamloni Cheeḍa- Peeḍa AA Bhogi Maṇṭallo Kalisi, Kotta Velugulu Prasarinchlani.. Bhoga Bhaagyalu, Sukha Santoṣhalu Mee Dari Cheralani Korukuṇṭu..Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

