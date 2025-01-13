Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma Subhakankshalu Images in Telugu: Bhogi Pandigai, often simply referred to as Bhogi, is a day that marks the start of the Sankranti festival, symbolising the arrival of prosperity, good fortune, and fresh opportunities. After that, the Kanuma festival takes place. Bhogi 2025 falls on January 13, followed by Sankranti on January 14 and Kanuma on January 15. The festival is traditionally celebrated in southern India, where people come together with their families to partake in rituals and festivities that promote peace, renewal, and happiness. People often wish Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma together to kick off the festivities. This is why we bring you a collection of Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma Subhakankshalu images in Telugu, Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma 2025 wishes in Telugu, Happy Bhogi 2025 messages, Happy Sankranti 2025 wishes and Happy Kanuma greetings to share with the loved ones.

Bhogi is a traditional festival celebrated in South India, marking the beginning of the harvest season. It is observed on the first day of Pongal, where people discard old belongings and celebrate new beginnings by lighting bonfires. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and is a time for families to come together and offer prayers for prosperity.

In many households, Bhogi Pallu, a ritual where children are showered with fresh fruits, coins, and other auspicious items, is a popular tradition. This is followed by the making of Ariselu Adugulu, special sweets prepared during Bhogi, which are shared among family and friends. These sweets are not just a treat for the taste buds; they represent the sweetness of life, symbolising joy and the bonds that unite loved ones. Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Wishes, Images and Greetings for First Day of Pongal.

As we celebrate Bhogi, it is the perfect opportunity to send heartfelt Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2025 wishes, images, Bhogi Pongal HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status, greetings and quotes to your loved ones—to spread love, joy, and positivity. This Bhogi, reach out to friends and family with messages of hope and happiness, reminding them of the beauty of new beginnings.

