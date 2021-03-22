Bihar Day 2021 Wishes and Bihar Diwas HD Images: The day to celebrate the formation of Bihar is here! Not many people know that Bihar is India’s third-most-populous state. Its rich culture, heritage, and history is what people celebrate on Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day every year. The occasion of Bihar Day marks the formation of the state by the British in 1912. The historic occasion of Bihar Day sees both state-level and national-level celebrations take place. People celebrate the festive event of Bihar Day by sending across amazing Bihar Day wishes and greetings to their loved ones. If you are finding the top-trending collection of Bihar Day 2021 messages and Bihar Diwas wishes, then look no further as you have reached the right place.

In pre-independent India, the Britishers, on this day, i.e., March 22, carved out the state of Bihar from the province of Bengal at that time. To commemorate this historic day, people can share the newest Bihar Day 2021 wishes and greetings with their friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc., on WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Hike, Snapchat, Instagram, and other chat apps.

It would be a great gesture on your part to send these popular Bihar Day 2021 wishes to your Bihari friends via text messages, picture messages, voice notes, or even SMSes. Not to forget, you will get cute and creative Bihar Day stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you can easily share on respective platforms.

If you are fond of using social media, then you can convey your greetings by sharing these HD Bihar Day 2021 wishes and messages on popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. If you are searching for Bihar Day 2021 videos, then you are in for a delight too.

All you have to do is download these HD Bihar Day 2021 greetings and messages and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can wish all your Bihari friends and other people on social media by uploading these trending Bihar Day 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Roposso, YouTube Shorts, Chingari, Moj etc.

Happy Bihar Diwas!

Happy Bihar Day 2021!

Bihar Diwas ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Bihar Day!

There are several ways in which you can wish your friends, family, and common people in Bihar on this auspicious day. One way is to share these latest 2021 Bihar Day greetings and wishes with them. At LatestLY, you will find the most amazing and popular Bihar Day wishes and messages, which you will love to share on this historic day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Some of the Happiest Moments Are Around the Streets of Our Bihar Wishing You and Your Family Happy Bihar Diwas”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Our Beliefs Belong to the Emotion and Passion of Our People, Let’s Celebrate Our Day Greatest Ever. Happy Bihar Diwas”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Fill Your Hearts With Happiness and Brighten Your Day With Smiles and Affection Happy Bihar Day”

The celebrations of Bihar Day began under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. The day is celebrated as a public holiday in Bihar. The celebrations, however, are not limited to Indian soil. People around the world, including countries like Germany, Scotland, UAE, Mauritius, the UK, and the USA, celebrate the occasion of Bihar Day in a grandeur manner. If you are looking for more information about Bihar Day, then click here.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Bihar Day 2021. We are sure you would love to share this most popular collection of Bihar Day 2021 wishes with your loved ones, making them feel special on this auspicious occasion.

