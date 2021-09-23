Happy Celebrate Bisexuality Day! The day celebrated every year on September 23 is also called Bisexual Pride Day, Bi Visibility Day, CBD, Bisexual Pride and Bi Visibility Day, and Bisexuality+ Day. The day aims at recognizing and celebrating the bisexual people. It is observed all around the world and events celebrates the bisexual community, and the history of bisexuality in various ways.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2021 Date & History

Most people Google search "When is Celebrate Bisexuality Day celebrated every year?" and if you are looking for the answer, it is September 23. The history of Bi Visibility Day, also known as International Celebrate Bisexuality Day dates back to 1999. However, not many people know that the observation is stemmed from the official observance that took place when the oldest national bisexuality organization in the United States, BiNet USA, was founded in 1990. In the event celebrated in the past over 450 people attended from 20 states and 5 countries, and the mayor of San Francisco sent a proclamation "commending the bisexual rights community for its leadership in the cause of social justice". It is said that three United States bisexual rights activists, Wendy Curry of Maine, Michael Page of Florida, and Gigi Raven Wilbur of Texas began Celebrate Bisexuality Day in 1999.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2021 Significance

As the name the suggests, the day aims at providing a platform to the bisexual community and if one wishes to celebrate the day, there are various ways to do that:

Seminars and events

Share love and support on social media and offline.

Seek answers to your questions to enlightenment yourself if required.

Find out how to support friends or family members who are bisexual.

Share your story if you are comfortable to help raise awareness for others.

There are various day dedicated to the bisexual community. And everyone can do their bit to observe these day in their own little way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).