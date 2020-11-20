Patna, November 20: Chhath Puja 2020 is being celebrated in North India on Friday amid COVID-19 restrictions. However, defying all these restrictions, hundreds of devotees gather at Patna College Ghat to offer prayers on the third day of the Chhath Puja on November 20. Notably, this year, all states have imposed several restrictions and have urged people not to crowd as they celebrate the ritual. Chhath Puja 2020 Start & End Dates: Full Schedule, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi, Here Is Everything to Know About the Sun God Festival.

Chhath Puja is in the North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. It is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated with grand celebrations. It falls on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi which falls six days after Diwali. The day is celebrated by following various rituals, traditions and customary practices. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes for Sandhya Arghya: Chhathi Maiya Photos, Facebook Stickers, Greetings, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status Messages And SMS to Send on the Festival.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and several other politicians, including Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended wishes on occasion. The third and fourth day is called Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya and are most auspicious days of Chhath Mahaparv. People visit Chhath ghats to accompany Vratins (those who are observing the holy fast).

