Happy Chinese New Year! The significant Spring Festival of China is here, and people are captivated by traditional celebrations. The festival marks the beginning of a Lunar New Year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year 2025 is on January 29 and this year is the Year of the Wood Snake. Chinese New Year is steeped in rich traditions and customs, many of which are linked to superstitions believed to bring good fortune, health, and success for the coming year. If you’re celebrating this vibrant festival, here are seven superstitions you should know to help you welcome the new year with positivity and good luck. Chinese New Year 2025 Traditions and Superstitions: From Cleaning Homes Before Lunar New Year to Gifting Red Envelopes, Things To Follow for Abundant New Year.

1. Clean Before New Year’s Day

Cleaning your home before Chinese New Year is essential, but it’s important to stop before the new year begins. Sweeping or cleaning during the first few days of the new year is believed to sweep away your good fortune. So, tidy up ahead of time to ensure luck stays with you throughout the year!

2. Avoid Using Negative Words

During Chinese New Year, it’s important to avoid words related to bad luck or negativity, such as "death," "sick," or "bankrupt." Using positive and optimistic language is believed to ensure a smooth and prosperous year ahead.

3. No Lending Money

Lending money during the New Year period is considered bad luck as it is thought to result in money problems throughout the year. To avoid financial misfortune, people avoid lending or borrowing money in the first few days of the year.

4. Eat Dumplings for Wealth

Dumplings, especially those shaped like ancient gold ingots, are a popular dish during Chinese New Year. It is believed that eating them will bring wealth and prosperity. The more dumplings you eat, the more luck you invite! Lucky Food for Chinese New Year 2025.

5. Red Is A Lucky Color

Red is the color of luck and happiness in Chinese culture. During Chinese New Year, people decorate their homes with red lanterns and wear red clothes to invite good fortune. It is also common to give red envelopes (hongbao) filled with money to family and friends.

6. Avoid Washing Your Hair on New Year’s Day

Washing your hair on the first day of the new year is thought to wash away your good luck. To avoid this, people often avoid washing their hair on the first day of Chinese New Year and opt for a clean but dry hairstyle.

7. Leave the Door Open at Midnight

At midnight, many people leave their doors open to allow the old year to leave and the new year to enter. This act is believed to let in good fortune, while bad luck and negative energy are allowed to leave the house.

Chinese New Year superstitions are not just fun traditions, but they also offer a sense of hope and positivity for the future. By following these customs, people celebrate the promise of new beginnings, prosperity, and joy.

