The Chinese New Year is a highly anticipated festival celebrated by billions of Asians across the globe every year. It is an important holiday, celebrated with much joy and excitement. It is heavily influenced by the celebrations of the various ethnic groups within the country. Since it follows the lunar calendar, the start date of the Chinese New Year varies each year. This is also why the festival is also known as the Lunar New Year. The Chinese New Year is also called the Spring Festival, as it marks the end of winter and the start of the spring season. During this time, people decorate their homes, prepare traditional delicacies, and clean their spaces. The Chinese New Year 2025, the Year of the Wood Dragon, starts on January 29, 2025, and concludes in February 2026. Chinese New Year 2025 Date, History and Significance: What Does ‘Year of the Wood Snake’ Mean? Know Rituals and Traditions of the Lunar New Year.

Food is an important part of the Chinese New Year celebrations. Certain types of food symbolise wealth, luck, and prosperity, and it is believed that eating them will bring good fortune in the coming year. So, which foods should you enjoy to start off 2025 on an auspicious note and ensure a good year ahead? Let’s check them out below.

Dumplings

The traditional shape of dumplings resembles Chinese gold and silver ingots, which were historically used as currency. Therefore, they are considered a lucky food to start the new year with.

Spring Rolls

Spring rolls are stuffed with various ingredients, from pork to mushrooms. The shape of the rolls, bark, or stick symbolises wealth, making them a lucky food.

Whole Steamed Fish

Fish is a staple in many countries, but in Asian cultures, especially in China, a whole steamed fish is considered lucky. It symbolises abundance, particularly when served uncut.

Noodles

Longevity noodles, or Changshou Mian, are a popular Chinese New Year food. Noodles are associated with long life and are a lucky food to enjoy during the New Year.

Rice Balls

Rice balls are one of the main foods of the Chinese New Year festival. They symbolise family traditions and togetherness, making them an auspicious food for Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year Cake

This food, eaten on Chinese New Year’s Eve, symbolises a higher income or position and overall improvement in life.

Whole Chicken

A whole chicken represents luck and completeness in Chinese culture and symbolises a good beginning and end to the year.

Whole Eggs

Eggs symbolise prosperity, fertility, and family unity. The yellow colour of the egg, which resembles gold, is considered lucky food for the new year.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, tangerines, mandarins, and grapefruit are considered lucky as their orange hues resemble gold and wealth.

Buddha’s Delight

This vegetarian dish is served on the first day of Chinese New Year, and it represents the meal that helped Buddha achieve self-purification. It is also considered a lucky new year food.

Red Proteins

Foods like barbecue pork or red-sauced ribs symbolise happiness, vitality, and prosperity. These are considered lucky foods, representing the red sun and colour of ortune.

Lion’s Head Meatballs

Homemade pork meatballs are named for their shape. The dish symbolises strength and family unity in Chinese culture, making it a lucky new year food. Chinese New Year 2025: What Does ‘Year of the Wood Snake’ Mean? Chinese Zodiac Predictions and What to Expect in the Lunar Year.

We hope you enjoy these delicious delicacies and have a joyful, prosperous, and wonderful Chinese New Year 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).