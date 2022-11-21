Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, popularly known as CV Raman, was a Nobel-prize-winning Indian scientist who inspired millions to consider science as a viable career option. His work in the field of optics and acoustics has been monumental and CV Raman continues to be celebrated in the world of science. The Nobel laureate passed away on November 21, 1970, at the age of 82, due to cardiac arrest. On the day of CV Raman’s death anniversary, people often share quotes and sayings by CV Raman, messages about CV Raman’s contributions to science and revisit the life and accolades of the beloved Indian scientist. CV Raman’s death anniversary in 2022, on November 21, will mark his 52nd Death Anniversary. CV Raman Birth Anniversary Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Quotes and Messages by the Noted Physicist on This Day.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli on November 7, 1888, CV Raman’s initial research work as a student was in the field of optics and acoustics to which he dedicated his entire career. The Indian physicist was best known for his work in the field of light scattering. Using a spectrograph that he developed, he and his student K. S. Krishnan, discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, the deflected light changes its wavelength and frequency. This effect was known as Raman Scattering. This is the discovery for which CV Raman bagged the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics, becoming the first Asian to receive this prestigious award.

There are various key contributions of CV Raman for the development and growth of science in India as a viable career option. His life and his dedication to the field have inspired millions. In fact, the day that the Raman Effect was discovered, February 28, is celebrated as National Science Day by the Indian Government, promoting the selection of science as a career option. To mark CV Raman’s Death Anniversary in 2022, people are bound to share inspiring quotes and sayings by CV Raman, messages about CV Raman’s contributions to science and delve into his life which was dedicated to science.

CV Raman Death Anniversary Quotes

Quotes By CV Raman (File Image)



CV Raman Famous Quotes (File Image)



CV Raman Death Anniversary Quotes (File Image)



CV Raman Death Anniversary Images (File Image)



CV Raman Death Anniversary Messages (File Image)



CV Raman dedicated his entire life towards the world of science. In fact, at the end of October 1970, Raman had a cardiac arrest and collapsed in his laboratory. Following this, Raman was in a hospital, surrounded by his students and admirers, before passing on.

