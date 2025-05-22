Darsha Amavasya is an important monthly observance in the Hindu lunar calendar. Amavasya is the new moon day, when the moon is not visible in the sky. This day refers to the Amavasya (new moon day) that falls every month, and holds special spiritual significance, especially for ancestral rites and inner purification. Darsha Amavasya in May 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 27. According to drikpanchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 12:11 on May 26 and ends at 08:31 on May 27. The name of the festival, "Dasha", means ‘to see’ or ‘observation’. This day holds great significance as in Vedic texts, Darsha Amavasya is mentioned as a key day for performing Pitru Karma (ancestral rituals) and Vedic yajnas. Darsha Amavasya 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Mark No Moon Day.

Darsha Amavasya is the no-moon day that holds spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. It is observed with rituals like offering tarpan to ancestors and performing holy baths. This monthly observance is believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings to the living. Learn more about the spiritual significance of Darsha Amavasya in May 2025, along with the rituals, traditions, and importance of this monthly lunar observance in Hindu culture. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Darsha Amavasya Date in May 2025

Darsha Amavasya in May 2025 falls on Monday, May 26.

Darsha Amavasya Significance

On the day of Darsha Amavasya, people observe a fast dedicated to Chandra Dev, the Moon God. As per religious beliefs, it is said that people who worship Lord Chandra on the day of Darsha Amavasya are blessed with good fortune and prosperity in their lives. Worshipping ancestors on this day is considered the most important ritual. This day is one of the most powerful days for honouring ancestors, who are also known as Pitras. Tarpan, i.e. offering water and sesame to ancestors, and rituals are performed on this day to express gratitude and help the departed souls attain peace.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).