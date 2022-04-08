Day of Silence is the annual day of GLSEN - an American education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression and to prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the effects of the bullying and harassment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) students. Usually celebrated on the second Friday in April, Day of Silence 2022 will be celebrated on April 8. As we celebrate Day of Silence 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day: how to celebrate Day of Silence 2022. Transgender Day of Visibility 2022 Date, History & Significance: Everything You Need to About the Day Dedicated to Spreading Awareness About Transgender People.

When is Day of Silence 2022?

Day of Silence is celebrated in solidarity with all the people in the LGBTQAI community who have suffered various discrimination and endured grave struggles in their life. The celebration usually falls on the second Friday in the month of April. However, Day of Silence 2020 was observed on April 27 and Day of Silence 2021 was commemorated on April 23 as exceptions. Day of Silence 2022 will once again be observed on the second Friday in April - April 8.

Significance of Day of Silence

The Day of Silence celebration is incredibly important and marked with great enthusiasm across the United States. The main motivation behind this is the level of bullying and harassment that the members of the LGBTQIA community have suffered in schools and colleges across the US. While the overall scenario has improved considerably, it is crucial to ensure that no kid is subjected to bullying for any reason, especially never their sexuality. And the Day of Silence celebration revolves around raising awareness about what every individual can do to build a more loving and inclusive community.

We hope that on this Day of Silence, you do your bit to raise awareness about the struggles that people from the LGBTQIA community go through. The internal confusion and mental stress of understanding oneself, coming out to the family and close ones, and finding their way to life is already challenging, and the added fear of bullying needs to be the last thing that continues to haunt people in 2022. Here’s hoping that you choose silence and give the stage to those who have struggled with these challenges to share their stories and put an end to this long-standing trend of discrimination and bullying. Happy Day of Silence 2022!

