Mumbai, May 2: On Sunday, after the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted in India, and other Asian countries, the Hijri Date India and other moon sighting committees said that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and other parts of the country are observing the last fast of Ramzan today. While the crescent moon is still expected to be sighted today at around 8 PM, Muslims will observe the first day of Shawwal on May 3. Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Mubarak! From Mutton Korma to Shahi Tukda, 6 Scrumptious Dishes That Are Must Eat and Enjoy Eid Festival (Watch Recipe Videos).

Check tweet:

Citizens across Mumbai are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramzan. According to Muslims, Fitr means to break. Hence, Eid ul-Fitr means the breaking of the Ramzan fast.

Having said that, if Raman is all about observing fast then Eid means endless feats. After offering the Eid ul-Fitr namaaz, Muslims will welcome guests at home and even begin indulging in Eid delicacies. The festival of Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Here's the Time Table for Fajar and Eid Namaaz:

One must note that the namaaz timings may vary from one mosque to another. Muslims in Mumbai are eagerly awaiting to offer the namaaz of Eid. On the day of Eid, Muslims will offer namaaz and then celebrate the festival by wearing new clothes and sharing meals with family and friends. During the festival of Eid, small kids also get 'Eidi' or Salami as it is known from the elders as part of the Eid celebrations.

