Saint Nicholas Day, also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas, is celebrated on December 6 in Western Christian countries. In Eastern Christian countries, the day is celebrated on December 19 using the old church Calendar, also called as the Julian calendar. The day marks the feast day of Saint Nicholas of Myra and falls within the season of Advent. It is celebrated as a Christian festival with special regard to Saint Nicholas' reputation as a bringer of gifts, as well as church services. Saint Nicholas of Myra was a 4th-century saint renowned for his generosity, kindness, and miracles. Krampusnacht 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of Krampus Night Celebrated in European Nations Ahead of St Nicholas Day.

The day falls within the Advent season and is a time of both religious observance and festive celebration. On this day, Christians attend church services dedicated to Saint Nicholas and remember his role as a protector of children and the needy. In this article, let’s know more about Saint Nicholas Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual Christian event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Saint Nicholas Day 2024 Date

Saint Nicholas Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, December 6.

Saint Nicholas Day History

As per Christian tradition, Nicholas of Myra was born in Patar in Asia Minor and is said to have made a pilgrimage to Egypt to study theology under the Desert Fathers after which he was consecrated the Bishop of Myra. During the Diocletianic Persecution of Christians, Nicholas of Myra was imprisoned and was released after Constantine the Great promulgated the Edict of Milan in 313.

Nicholas of Myra died on 6 December 346, giving rise to the present Feast of Saint Nicholas. The saint was entombed in St. Nicholas Church, Demre, though in 1087, Italian soldiers transferred his remains to Italy, where they were enshrined in the Basilica di San Nicola and are held to this day.

Saint Nicholas Day Significance

Saint Nicholas is remembered as a bringer of gifts and happiness. In many countries, children leave out shoes or stockings on the eve of December 6 to find small gifts or treats the next morning. Nicholas of Myra was known for his generosity through a Christian legend, in which he gave a poor father money in order to prevent his daughters from being taken into slavery. It is said that Nicholas of Myra threw the money through the family's window, which landed in their shoes, which were drying near their fireplace.

