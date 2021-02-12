Why should boys have all the fun? Did you know you have a day dedicated to women-only celebration right ahead of Valentine's day? Yes, it is called Galentine's Day. You have been celebrating Valentine's Day for years, but have you ever heard of Galentine's Day? Galentine's Day is celebrated just before Valentine's Day, that is, on February 14. There is no need for boys on Galentine’s Day, because this special day is dedicated to girls. It is a day to celebrate female friendships and celebrate the girlfriends before the boyfriends and crushes. On this day girls express to their girlfriends how much they love them and how important this friendship is to them. Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love.

What is Galentine's Day?

Galentine’s Day Day is celebrated just before the Valentine's Day, that is, on 13 February. On this day, the girls celebrate their friendship. Go out with friends, hang out and party hard! On this day girls leave all their troubles and enjoy to the fullest. It is an unofficial holiday, which means, it is not formally mentioned.

How did it start? Date, History and Significance of Galentine's Day

This day has not started in the last centuries, but only 9 years ago. In the year 2009, there was a show in America, Parks and Recreation. Leslie Knope, the character of the show, used to share this day with her female friends. She used to celebrate with her female friends on the day before Valentine. In this celebration, there was no husband nor family, only girls. 'Ladies Celebrating Ladies'

Galentine's Day 2021 Girl Quotes, HD Images & WhatsApp Messages

Quote Reads: Hold Your Head and Your Standards High Even As People or Circumstances Try to Pull You Down. – Tory Johnson

Quote Reads: “I Do Not Wish Women to Have Power Over Men; but Over Themselves.” — Mary Shelley

Quote Reads: A Successful Woman Is One Who Can Build a Firm Foundation With the Bricks Others Have Thrown at Her. ― David Brinkley

After this show, this concept became quite popular among girls and women. Now women across the world celebrate Galentine’s Day on 13th February. So if you are also a girl and are single, then leave Valentine's Day. Call your female friends and celebrate with them on Galentine's Day.

