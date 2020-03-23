Gudi Padwa 2020 Date (Tithi) and Puja Vidhi: Significance, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations Associated With Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa Date and Significance (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The sun is out, the weather is getting hotter, and spring is officially here. Springtime in India brings with it an array of beautiful festivals that hold immense significance. One such festival is Gudi Padwa, the spring festival that marks the beginning of the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the first day in the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Gudi Padwa 2020 falls on March 25 with great enthusiasm. Gudi Padwa preparations include everything from prepping the Gudi for the auspicious prayer to brushing up on the Puja Vidhi that is followed by devotees. Here is how Gudi Padwa 2020 celebrations will take place and why it is an important day.

When is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a New Year for the Hindu Maharashtrians and Konkanis. It is therefore celebrated on the first day of Chaitra, a month of the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. In 2020, Gudi Padwa date is March 25. Dedicated Puja Vidhi and grand festivities often surround the one-day celebration.

Gudi Padwa Puja Vidhi

Gudi Padwa Puja revolves around hoisting the Gudi in the morning and offering flowers, fruits, prasad and prayer to the Gudi. People begin the day by applying oil to their hair/head before taking a bath and then go on to perform the Pooja in the morning.

How is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?

Gudi Padwa celebrations often involve wearing new clothes, special Gudi Padwa Pujas and of course some delicious snacks and offerings. An important tradition of Gudi Padwa has to be the consumption of Neem leaves in the morning. This is believed to clean our body from the inside and therefore holds immense significance. People also clean their houses and dress up in new festive clothes to celebrate this auspicious festival.

Gudi Padwa mainly takes place in Maharashtra, Goa and other few western areas. It is observed as Ugadi in Karnataka. However, this festival is not celebrated in North India. This festival is filled with the prospect of spring reaping, peace and happiness. Believed to be the time when Brahma created the universe, we hope this festival fills your life with all the positive vibes that we all need. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!