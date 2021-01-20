The Sikh community is celebrating the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth and final Sikh Guru on January 20, 2021 (Wednesday), as per NanakShahi calendar. In Sikhism, the birthday celebration of the ten Sikh gurus called Gurpurab are observed with much joy and fervour. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is also referred as Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab, Prakash Parv and Prakash Utsav. People remember Guru Gobind Singh Ji's great contributions, pray to him for good health and prosperity of their near and dear ones. Here's a collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 wishes in Punjabi, Gurpurab messages in Punjabi, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab HD images, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, quotes, 354th Prakash Parv status and Prakash Utsav SMS to send on this auspicious day.

Born to the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth and final human Sikh Guru at the age of nine after Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb beheaded his father. As an influential figure in Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. He founded Khalsa, a group whose duty initially was to protect the innocent from any form of religious persecution and later serve to humanity. He also introduced the Five Ks, the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times. They are: Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (a wooden comb for the hair), Kara (an iron bracelet), Kachera (a 100% cotton tieable undergarment, must not be elastic), and Kirpan (an iron dagger large enough to defend oneself).

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated through bhajans and kirtans in gurudwaras and open halls. On the day, devotees pray to the Sikh Guru for good health, well-being and prosperity of their loved ones. His teachings are timeless and relevant, even in the present time. People share quotes by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, greetings, messages, GIFs, HD images, wallpapers, SMS, photos and more with family and friends to remember his greatness.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baazan Wale, Kalgidhar Pita, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji De Aagman Purab Di Sarbat Nu Lakh Lakh Vadhai Hai Ji!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhiyan!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sab Parivar Nu, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian, Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Janam Diha Sariyan Nun Wadhaiyan!!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jagat Jalenda, Rakh Lai, Apni Kirpa Dhaar! Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!

As per the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22, 1666, at Patna Sahib, the present-day Patna in Bihar, India. However, the annual celebrations are observed as per traditional NanakShahi calendar. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday. We wish people Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti di lakh lakh vadhaiyan.

