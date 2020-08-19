India-born, Satya Narayana Nadella, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft, succeeding Steve Ballmer in 2014. Before he became a CEO, he was the Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise group, where he was responsible for building and running company’s computing platforms, developer tools and cloud computing services. After working in different departments of the company, through many iterations of technology, learning Microsoft, inside and out, Nadella was named the CEO in February, 2014. His achievements inspire tech enthusiasts across the world. Today, August 19, 2020, Microsoft’s CEO turned 53-year-old. On his birthday, here, we look at seven motivational quotes that are all the inspiration you need to follow your dreams.

Originally from Hyderabad, Nadella lives in Bellevue, Washington. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and an MBA degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. Nadella is one of the most inspirational and trailblazing individuals. When he speaks, he pours rubies of wisdom. To all the tech enthusiasts, take notes of some of his energising quotes that will motivate you to chase your interest and become successful in the field.

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The View You Adopt for Yourself Profoundly Affects the Way You Lead Your Life.” Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Think Playing Cricket Taught Me More About Working in Teams and Leadership That Has Stayed With Me Throughout My Career.” Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The Way I Measure My Life Is – Am I Better Than I Was Last Year?” Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A Leader Must See the External Opportunities and the Internal Capability and Culture, and All of the Connections Among Them and Respond to Them Before They Become Obvious Parts of the Conventional Wisdom.” Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Passion, Toil, and Training Can Help You to Soar.” Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Longevity in This Business Is About Being Able to Reinvent Yourself or Invent the Future.” Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Learning to Fly Is Not Pretty but Flying Is.” Satya Nadella

Aren’t these quotes by Nadella so motivating? His career speaks commitment and dedication. His confident leadership and optimistic vision have indeed turned Microsoft from a rudderless tech into one of the world’s most highly valued and influential companies. We wish the CEO of Microsoft, Nadella, a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).