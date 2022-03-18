Happy Dol Purnima 2022! The Holi celebrations have begun and around this colourful festival, the country celebrates with full enthusiasm the festival of colours. Just like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and the rest of North India celebrate Holi, West Bengal celebrates Dol Purnima. Since when is the tradition of Dol festival in Bengal, it is difficult to tell but it is said that in 1873, Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore came to Shanti Niketan and he celebrated the atmosphere of Spring. Dol Jatra 2022: Date, Traditions, Significance And All You Need To Know About The Holi Celebration of Eastern India.

Apart from Dol, the festival of Holi in Bengal is also called Vasantotsav and Dol Purnima. In every part of Bengal, people are seen drenched in colour and gulal on this day. Dol festival takes place in Bengal just a day before Holi. A day before the dol, the tradition of Holika Dahan takes place, which is called 'Neda-Poda' in Bengal. This tradition is performed with bamboo, wood and thatch. In some districts, the tradition of Holika Dahan is also called 'Chanchal'.

There is a saying about the beginning of the Dol festival in Bengal that on the day of Dol Purnima, Sri Krishna along with Radhika and her other friends celebrated with colour. Happy Dol Purnima 2022 Wishes: Send Dol Jatra WhatsApp Messages, Festive Quotes, HD Images, Sayings and SMS With Your Special Ones.

Mahaprabhu Chaitanya appeared near the Ganga river on the day of Dol Purnima, hence this day is also called Gaur Purnima. The attraction of seeing the Dol festival on Gaur Purnima in Nadia district of Bengal is highly appreciated! The land of appearance of Mahaprabhu Chaitanya is said to be the Nadia district itself. Devotees observe the Dol festival by chanting kirtans with drums and manjire. To celebrate this auspicious day today, we have come up with some awesome WhatsApp stickers, wishes, greetings, Telegram photos & GIFs to share with your friends, family and relatives. Share these words below with your loved ones:

Dol Purnima 2022 Messages

Dol Purnima 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Dol Purnima 2022

Happy Dol Purnima 2022 Greetings

Dol Purnima 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Happy Dol Jatra 2022

Dol Purnima 2022 HD Images

Dol Purnima 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Happy Dol Jatra 2022

Dol Purnima 2022 HD Wallpapers

Dol Purnima 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: Happy Dol Jatra 2022

Dol Purnima 2022 Messages

Dol Purnima 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Happy Dol Purnima 2022

Happy Holi GIF Greetings

Happy Holi (File Image)

According to the calendar, Dol Utsav is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun. Dol Utsav or Holi festival has special significance in Hindu religious culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).