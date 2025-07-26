Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana and is dedicated to the divine couple; Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This auspicious festival marks Parvati's reunion with Shiva after intense penance and is considered a day of great fortune for women. Devotees, especially married women, fast for their husband's prosperity and happiness, while unmarried girls pray for a good spouse. The fast is strict and often Nirjala (without water), symbolising deep devotion and strength. Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. To celebrate the auspicious festival, we bring you Hariyali Teej 2025 greetings, Shravan Teej images, Shiv-Parvati wallpapers, messages, wishes and photos that you can share with their friends and family.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, especially in rural India. Women gather in groups, sing Teej songs, swing on decorated jhoolas, and participate in community rituals. Green attire, mehndi, and bangles are symbols of fertility and growth, mirroring the natural bloom of the monsoon season. Idols of Parvati are beautifully adorned and worshipped, and traditional foods are prepared and offered after the evening prayers. As you celebrate Hariyali Teej 2025, share these Hariyali Teej 2025 greetings, Shravan Teej images, Shiv-Parvati wallpapers, messages, wishes and photos.

Hariyali Teej is not just a religious observance; it's a cultural event that strengthens social bonds and highlights feminine strength and endurance. It brings communities together to celebrate nature, love, and life itself. The lush greenery during this time enhances the festive mood, reminding people of the inseparable connection between nature and spirituality. Through joy, fasting, and prayer, Hariyali Teej stands as a tribute to the sacred power of devotion and the beauty of womanhood.

