The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, 2 December, marks the date of the adoption, by the General Assembly, of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others. The day was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1949.

International Day For The Abolition Of Slavery History

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is a day of remembrance and recognition and an urgent call to action. To remember the convention, a UN report of the Working Group on Slavery recommended in 1985 that December 2 be proclaimed the World Day for the Abolition of Slavery in all its forms. By 1995, the day was known as the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. Five Anti-Slavery Quotes to Share With Everyone.

International Day For The Abolition Of Slavery Significance

More than 40 million people worldwide are now a victim of modern slavery. Modern slavery is a term that is defined as an umbrella covering force labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, and human trafficking-related issues. The UN will be creating a campaign that will help people by restoring their hope and freedom. The United Nations (UN) is dedicated to fighting against slavery and sees bonded labour, forced labour, child labour, and trafficking people as modern types of slavery.

International Day For Abolition Of Slavery 2021 Theme

International Day For Abolition of Slavery 2021 will be celebrated by taking into consideration the people who are suffering from the horrible effects of modern slavery. The 2021 theme for the day is “Ending Slavery’s Legacy of Racism: A Global Imperative for Justice”. The theme reflects the global movement to end injustices whose roots lie in the slave trade. The theme highlights the importance of educating about the history of the transatlantic slave trade and slavery, to bring about an acknowledgment of slavery’s impact on the modern world, and action to address its long-lasting effects. The theme guides the Programme’s development of educational outreach and remembrance to mobilize action against prejudice, racism, and injustice.

Facts About International Day For Abolition Of Slavery

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), more than 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern slavery. In addition, more than 150 million children are subject to child labour, accounting for almost one in ten children around the world. Some are forced to produce the clothes we wear, the food we eat or construct the buildings we live and work in. Poor and marginalized groups in particular racial and ethnic minorities, indigenous peoples, refugees, and migrants are at the highest risk. Women and girls from minority groups are among the most vulnerable of all.

In the words of Secretary-General António Guterres "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency for greater vigilance. We must ensure decent work and prevent human rights violations across global supply chains. Let us join forces to end the degradation and inhumanity of modern slavery once and for all. "

