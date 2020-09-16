International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer or World Ozone Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly to spread awareness about the depletion of the ozone layer and find possible solutions to it. The date was chosen to commemorate the date in 1987, on which nations signed the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer. Various talks, seminars and events are organised to join the Montreal protocol. International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2020: From Conscious Gas Consumption to Maintaining Air Conditioners, Ways to Protect the Ozone Layer.

The ozone layer is a fragile shield of gas that protects the Earth from harmful ultra-violet rays of the sun, thus helping preserve the life on Earth. However, human activities including pollution and global warming have depleted the layer affecting life on Earth. Hence, it is necessary to protect the ozone layer that safeguards human health and the ecosystem. Earth's Ozone Layer is Healing With Global Efforts, Reversing Southern Jet Stream Damage.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer History

The Montreal Protocol was signed on September 16, 1987. United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 49/114 in 1987 chose this day as an international treaty planned to protect the ozone layer by reducing the production of substances supposed to be responsible for ozone layer depletion. Montreal Protocol was implemented on January 1, 1989.

Causes And Effects of Ozone Layer

The main cause of depletion of the Ozone layer is human activity mainly human-made chemicals that contain chlorine or bromine. The chief ozone-depleting substances include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), carbon tetrachloride, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and methyl chloroform. Its depletion may cause severe health problems among humans. It impacts the environment by altering the life cycles of plants and affecting the food chain. It also causes a change in wind pattern resulting in global warming and thus in climatic changes all over the world. Health hazards include skin cancer, skin burn, damages to the immune system, snow blindness, ageing of the skin and many other problems. Largest Ozone Layer Hole Over 1 Million Sq Kms Wide Above the Arctic, Now Completely Closed.

Measures to save our planet Earth include lessening the use of cosmetics, use of plastic containers and promoting the use of environmental-friendly fertilisers. Avoid causing air pollution and stop burning rubber tires and plastics. There are many such ways that can be done on an individual basis to save the planet.

