The United Nations' General Assembly commemorates September 26 as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. The International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is observed as a reminder for a nuclear-free world. This day provides an occasion for the world community to reaffirm its commitment to global nuclear disarmament as a priority. Donald Trump Says US Has Incredible Nuclear Weapon Systems, Denies Reports of Leaking Classified Info on Them to Bob Woodward For His Book.

Date And Theme For International Day For The Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons 2020: As mentioned above, the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons is observed on September 26. This year, the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons will also mark the fiftieth anniversary of the entry into force of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The NPT is a historic global treaty which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to encourage cooperation for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament. US-Based Businessman Arrested for Illegally Exporting Computer Equipment to Pakistani Nuclear Research Agency.

History And Significance of International Day For The Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: The International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons has been observed annually since 2014. This day assumes significance as it provides an opportunity to raise public awareness about the real benefits of eliminating nuclear weapons, and the social and economic costs of perpetuating them. The day is observed with the aim to further the objective of the total elimination of nuclear weapons through enhancing public awareness especially about the threat posed to humanity by nuclear arsenals and the necessity for their total elimination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).