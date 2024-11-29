International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an annual event marked on December 3 around the world to promote the rights and wellbeing of people with disabilities in all areas of society and development. The day also aims to increase awareness of their challenges and calls for collective action for an inclusive and accessible world to all. The international observance promoted by the United Nations since 1992 and has been observed with varying degrees of success around the world. The day was originally called ‘International Day of Disabled Persons’ until 2007. Each year the day focuses on specific aspects of inclusivity and empowerment. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Christmas to New Year's Eve, Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

According to the UN, the world population is over 8 billion people and more than one billion people, or approximately 15% of the world's population, live with some form of disability.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 Date and Theme

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, December 3. The themes are announced by the UN and vary annually, addressing issues such as accessibility, education, employment, and innovation. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 theme is ‘Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future’.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities History

The annual event of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under resolution 47/3. The global event aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

In 2006, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was adopted which further advanced the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other international development frameworks.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Significance

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is an important global event that is focused on promoting an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities. The day also seeks to increase awareness about barriers that people with disabilities face, including stigma, discrimination, and lack of accessibility. The main aim of the day is to encourages practices that support independent living, education, and employment for persons with disabilities.

