For over 400 years, millions of men, women and children were victims of the tragic transatlantic slave trade. To remember them, the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed every year on March 25.

The United Nations observance day offers the opportunity to remember and honour those who suffered and died during the darkest chapters in human history. The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade aims to raise awareness about the dangers of racism and prejudice today.

The transatlantic slave trade was the worst and largest forced migration in human history. "The extensive exodus of Africans spread to many areas of the world over a 400-year period and was unprecedented in the annals of recorded human history," the UN said.

"From 1501 to 1830, four Africans crossed the Atlantic for every one European, making the demographics of the Americas in that era more of an extension of the African diaspora than a European one. The legacy of this migration is still evident today, with large populations of people of African descent living throughout the Americas," the organisation added.

To permanently honour the victims, "The Ark of Return" memorial has been erected at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The memorial was designed by American architect Rodney Leon.

