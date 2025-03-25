International Day of the Unborn Child is an annual event that is observed on March 25 around the world. This global event highlights the value of human life from conception and promotes awareness about the rights of unborn children. International Day of the Unborn Child was first officially observed in El Salvador in 1993 under President Armando Calderón Sol. With that, El Salvador became the first nation to officially celebrate what was called a Day of the Right to Be Born, following which other countries initiated official celebrations for the unborn. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

As per historical records, the International Day of the Unborn Child was established by Pope John Paul II to coincide with the Feast of the Annunciation. He viewed the day as a positive option in favour of life and the spread of a culture for life to guarantee respect for human dignity in every situation. In this article, let’s learn more about the International Day of the Unborn Child 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Feast of the Annunciation 2025 Date: Know the Meaning and Significance of the Day That Marks Archangel Gabriel's Visit to the Virgin Mary.

International Day of the Unborn Child 2025 Date

International Day of the Unborn Child 2025 falls on Tuesday, March 25.

International Day of the Unborn Child Significance

International Day of the Unborn Child is an important global awareness event that highlights the importance of unborn children and promotes the protection of their rights as it condemns abortions. This annual event coincides with the Feast of the Annunciation in Christianity, which marks the angel Gabriel’s announcement to the Virgin Mary that she would conceive Jesus. The observance is often marked by prayer vigils, rallies, and other events aimed at raising awareness about the value of human life from conception.

