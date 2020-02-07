International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2020: Date, Theme, Significance of Annual Awareness Day That Fights Against FGM

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. (Photo Credit: File Photo)

Female Genital Mutilation - it is a grave issue that millions of young girls have been battling for centuries. The heinous and extremely threatening act continues to affect at least 3 million girls worldwide. And as a measure to combat this issue and raise awareness of the need to have zero tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations declared February 6 as International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. This observance is extremely crucial in putting an end to this age-old tradition that serves more harm than good and saves the lives of millions of girls who endure the after-effects of FGM. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation celebrations have annual themes and mark a day to spread awareness about the need to put an end to this tradition. Here is how International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is celebrated worldwide, its significance and history. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation: From HIV to Death, 13 Dangerous Consequences of FGM on Women’s Health.

When is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Observed?

Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation has been commemorated on February 6 every year since 2003. However, it was first introduced by Stella Obasanjo, the First Lady of Nigeria and spokesperson for the Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation, The United Nations adopted this day internationally. They designated February 6 as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. Female Genital Mutilation is a global issue that needs to be openly discussed in the hopes of eradicating this act. FGM is included injuring or altercation of the genitalia and this day serves as a reminder and a platform for activists to initiate dialogue and put a much-needed end to this long-standing tradition.

How is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Commemorated?

On International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, activists and UN members create awareness and address the issue openly. Female Genital Mutilation is a violation of the basic rights of a girl or woman who has to go through a lot of mental and physical pain after the process. This tradition is still prevalent mainly in around 30 odd countries, in Africa and the Middle East, however, is also locally practised in various parts of the world. The WHO estimated that more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation in the countries where the practice is concentrated. And this commemoration directs its battle mainly on these areas.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2020 Theme

The theme for International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2020 is "Unleashing Youth Power: One decade of accelerating actions for zero female genital." While Genital Mutilation has been in practice for thousands of years, the UN believes that it can end in a single generation. The UN has therefore set a target to irradicate genital mutilations by 2030, and this year's International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation marks the beginning of this target decade.

Since 2008, UNFPA, jointly with UNICEF, leads the largest global programme to accelerate the elimination of female genital mutilation and currently focuses on 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East. UNFPA does this while continuing to extend its arm to regional and global initiatives. We hope that this International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation commemoration, we inch closer to the path of eradication. While traditions and culture are extremely important, nothing precedes consent, and that is the reason that genital mutilations need to be ended. Not only is this act painful and traumatising, but it is also done without consent to little girls, who often don't know the implications of this step. Here's hoping to a better and brighter future.