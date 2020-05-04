International Firefighters’ Day 2020 Date and Significance: Here’s Why May 4 Is Celebrated As Firefighters’ Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Firefighters have been the resilient members of the society who are there to save the day at any time anywhere. It is, therefore, crucial for us to celebrate their motivation and dedication to be on the job and protect us from the dreadful wrath of fires. This is the reason that May 4 is celebrated as International Firefighter Day across the globe. This celebration has been a crucial part of our annual commemoration to give the firefighters the love and appreciation that they receive. As we celebrate International Firefighter Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about this annual observance and its significance in our society. International Firefighters' Day 2020 HD Images and Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Wishes Appreciating the Hard Work of Firemen.

International Firefighter Day 2020 Date:

International Firefighter Day is observed every year on May 4. The first such observance took place in 1999 after a very tragic fire-accident in Australia. This celebration is a reminder of the sheer risk that firefighters across the world take in order to safeguard us.

International Firefighter Day Significance

In 1999, five firefighters were headed towards a wildfire, when a sudden catastrophe hit. They were all suddenly engulfed when the wind changed its direction and lost their lives. International Firefighter Day stands as a reminder to those five firefighters as well a s the hundreds of others who lose their lives in their efforts to keep others safe. Since then, International Firefighter Day has become a day to show solidarity with the firefighters.

Whether it is entering a half-burnt building to save a human or a pet or climb a tree in the middle of a fire to save an animal, firefighters have been dutifully performing their job, without an ounce of expectation of any appreciation. This day is marked to remember the people who lost their lives either saving people or property or fighting the fires and to show appreciation for such people who serve the community so well.

International Firefighter Day Celebrations:

International Firefighter Day is celebrated by wearing a red and blue ribbon aptly describing fire with Red colour and water with Blue colour, two things very symbolic in a firefighter’s life. On this day, people make sure to take some time and read about the heroic acts of our firefighters. Some also contribute to a charity for firefighters or be a part of a memorial as well as other events organized for them.

As we still remember the resilience of firefighters who fought to protect us from the Amazon Wildfire and the Australian bushfires earlier this year, and remember their contributions to all the local fires that have been a common site in the recent years, it becomes extremely crucial to set this day as a reminder of the great contributions that firefighters make to keep our society going. We hope that this International Firefighter Day you take the time to thank a firefighter and let them know that their work is crucial and appreciated. Happy International Firefighter Day 2020!