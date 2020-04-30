International Jazz Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Uplifting Sayings About The Art Form That Can Double Up As Perfect Instagram Captions

Quotes on Jazz Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jazz - it is one of the few forms of arts that has people divided. Sworn by some as the highest form of art, and ignored silently by others, who never acquire a taste for the music, the dramatics and the drastic tone shifts that Jazz is known for, there is no questioning the fact that Jazz plays a key role in bringing the world together. And this is the main reason that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2011 marked April 30 as International Jazz Day. This day is often celebrated by sharing and listening to our favourite Jazz songs, tune in to the annual Jazz concert or merely share our Happy Jazz Day wishes, Instagram captions, International Jazz Day 2020 HD Images with some of the famous quotes on Jazz, as well as its relevance and popularity in the current day and age. International Dance Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Inspirational Sayings That Will Encourage You To Take Up Dancing!

International Jazz Day is commemorated to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. This initiative was started by jazz pianist and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, and this year will mark the ninth year of the annual celebration. Chaired by Hancock and the UNESCO Director-General, Jazz Day celebrations are usually accompanied by an array of celebratory concerts, Jazz nights at pubs across the world and more, as music enthusiasts bring their excitement and love for this genre to the forefront.

The love for Jazz across the world has brought many together, whether it is in the jazz clubs where people appreciate this music with the tune of love and a drink of their choice, or those who strive to make a mark in the industry. However, all these people have an array of brilliant quotes around this form of art to look up to, in response to the much-asked question - what makes them fall in love with Jazz. If you are keen on celebrating this Jazz day, here are some famous quotes by celebrities that you can share to wish everyone a Happy International Jazz Day 2020!

“If you have to ask what jazz is, you'll never know.” ― Louis Armstrong

“If Music is a Place -- then Jazz is the City, Folk is the Wilderness, Rock is the Road, Classical is a Temple.” ― Vera Nazarian

“Jazz is not just 'Well, man, this is what I feel like playing.' It's a very structured thing that comes down from a tradition and requires a lot of thought and study.” ― Wynton Marsalis

"The essentials of jazz are melodic improvisation, melodic invention, swing & instrumental personality." - Mose Allison

"One thing I like about jazz, kid, is that I don't know what's going to happen next. Do you?" - Bix Beiderbecke

International Jazz Day 2020 celebrations are quite different from usual. However, while Jazz clubs and bars continue to be shut in most places, there is something that enthusiasts can look forward to. Many celebrated artists and performers are all set to be a part of the Jazz Day online concert that is being hosted by HERBIE HANCOCK, even though the annual offline event stands cancelled. So mark your calendar, choose your wishes and get ready to have a splendid International Jazz Day!