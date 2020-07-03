The International Plastic Bag Free Day was created by Zero Waste Europe's Bag Free World with an aim to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags of the world. Each year on July 3, Break Free From Plastic movement is being carried out by the international organisations to build a future free from plastic waste. Through this international movement, awareness drive about the side-effects of the single-use plastic bags are being told to people.

With a motto of 'no to plastic bags', the Zero Waste Europe initiated the nature conservation movement in 2011, but marked their first year of official operations in 2014. The Zero Waste Europe foundation share awareness and encourage people to opt out using single-use plastics. Also, the foundation encourages people to look for eco-friendly alternatives, instead of using plastic bags that have harmful effects on the marine life, animal life, and nature. World Environment Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, WED Quotes, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Send on Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas.

In order to encourage people to ban plastic, the Zero Waste Europe engages the groups of people and organisations at two levels. The first being supporting local groups with independent knowledge and streamlined tools to drive change more efficiently. And the second step include structuring the movement internationally to better represent the interests of communities at the EU level and engage policy makers with a unified voice.

Zero Waste Europe states that anything that can’t be repaired, composted or recycled should be re-designed and replaced or banned from entering the market, including plastic. For this, they encourage and empower communities to adopt smarter lifestyles and sustainable consumption patterns in line with 'circular' resource management.

The International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated each year by encouraging people to take a simple resolution to not use plastics. People are requested to choose paper over plastic or bring their own bags to the retailers to pick up goods. Also, events like simple gatherings of people walking roadways, beaches, and rivers and picking up all the garbage they find, are organised to spread awareness. However, most people choose to celebrate the International Plastic Bag Free Day by recycling all of the plastic in home, office and some even help the eco-volunteers.

