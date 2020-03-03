Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata's 181st Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Father of Indian Industry Who Founded Prestigious Tata Group

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. (Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

Indian pioneer industrialist and the founder of India's biggest conglomerate company Tata Group Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata took birth on March 3, 1839. Apart from India, the global business fraternity is celebrating the 181st birth anniversary today. Regarded as the father of Indian Industry, Jamsetji Tata was once called by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as 'One-Man Planning Commission'.

Born in a Parsi Zoroastrian priests' family in Navsari Gujarat), Jamsetji Tata attained a formal Western education as he was gifted with special mental arithmetic from a young age. Later, he was sent by his father Nusserwanji to Bombay (Now Mumbai) for further education in Elphinstone College.

With years passed by, Tata joined his father's export-trading firm and helped it establish its strong branches in Japan, China, Europe, and the United States. Following his regular visits in China, Tata began to realize that trade in the cotton industry and invested the most in cotton mills.

In 1869, Tata bought a bankrupt oil mill at Chinchpokli and converted it into a cotton mill, which he named Alexandra Mill. Apart from this, he establish a new cotton mill in 1877 and named it Empress Mill. He entered into hotel business by opening Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba in Mumbai. As the years passed by, he opened several mills and industries, which also includes iron and steel plant at Sakchi village in Jharkhand. Even the city Jamshepur is named after him. He died in Bad Nauheim on May 19, 1904.