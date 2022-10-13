India celebrates the grand festival of Karwa Chauth (also spelt as Karva Chauth) every year where women get together to perform rituals and observe a day-long fast to pray for the well-being and long lives of their husbands. It is celebrated by Hindu women in the Chaturthi Tithi, which is the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, in the waning phase of the moon. Karwa Chauth 2022 will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday, and the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 1.59 am on October 13 and end at 3.08 am on October 14. The duration of the Karwa Chauth Vrat is from 6.20 am to 8.09 pm. Indian women, especially married women in northern parts of India, observe a very strict fast and only break it when the moon is sighted. Karwa Chauth 2022 moon time is very important for the ones who are fasting. Fasting women search for Karwa Chauth Chandra Darshan timings, Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time, Chand Kab Niklega 13 October 2022, and so much more on this day as they wait eagerly for the moon to rise. You can get all the details of Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan timings for Lucknow, Bareilly, Dehradun and Patna on October 13 below.

Women dress up in traditional attire on this day, with some even preferring to don their bridal wardrobe and jewellery, and listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha along with other married women during the day. They apply Mehndi on their hands on the eve of Karwa Chauth Vrat and eat Sargi before sunrise, which consists of food specially prepared for this occasion. Married women wait eagerly for the moon to rise and since the Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise timings are different in various areas, you can get the moon sighting timings here. According to timeanddate.com, the Chand Darshan timings for Lucknow, Bareilly, Dehradun and Patna on October 13 are given below. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Chand Darshan Timings For Lucknow, Bareilly, Dehradun and Patna

Date Place Moonrise Timing October 13, Thursday Lucknow 07.58 PM Bareilly 08.01 PM Dehradun 08.02 PM Patna 07.44 PM

First Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Images To Share on Karva Chauth

This traditional festival is considered very auspicious and is celebrated on a grand scale by women. They celebrate and joyfully perform all the rituals of the day and it signifies the strength of women and how their good deeds help their husbands. You can refer to this space for the moon timings in other parts of India on Karwa Chauth 2022. If you’re fasting, get all the details of the moon timings here. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).