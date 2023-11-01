Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated by married women across India. This ritual is observed by women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It is typically observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November in the Gregorian calendar. As Karwa Chauth 2023 nears, here are some dos and don'ts associated with the auspicious festival that married Hindu women should know. Karwa Chauth 2023: The Story and Significance of Karwa Chauth That You Must Know for the Festival.

Karwa Chauth Dos

Married Hindu women fast from sunrise to moonrise without consuming food or water. This is the main ritual of the Karwa Chauth fast.

Before the Karwa Chauth fast begins, the woman’s mother-in-law traditionally prepares a meal called ‘Sargi’ which is consumed by the fasting woman. It usually includes fruits, sweets, and other nutritious foods.

In the evening, married women should listen to the Karwa Chauth katha.

After hearing the story, women offer water (arghya) to the moon by looking at it through a sieve. This is usually done in the presence of the husband.

The fast is traditionally broken after sighting the moon. The husband offers water and food to his wife, which she consumes before partaking in a complete meal. Why Women Observe Karva Chauth Vrat? Know the Legend of Rani Veeravati Whose Devotion Compelled Yama to Restore Her Husband's Life

Karwa Chauth Don’ts

Women observing Karwa Chauth should refrain from consuming any food or water from sunrise until the moonrise.

It's important to refrain from using harsh or negative language/thoughts during the day.

Women should not skip the evening rituals like listening to the Katha and offering arghya to the moon.

It's recommended to avoid strenuous physical activities during the fast to conserve energy.

Women should not look at the moon directly but through a sieve or cloth while offering arghya

It's crucial to wait until the moon is visible in the evening sky before breaking the fast.

This year, Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1. According to drikpanchang, the Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will last for 1 hour and 17 minutes from 05:01 PM to 06:18 PM on November 1.

