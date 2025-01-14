Khichdi Parv, or Khichdi festival, is the name of Makar Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh. Makar Sankranti is a popular celebration across India, marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. In 2025, this significant festival will take place on Tuesday, January 14, and will be a day of spiritual reflection, feasting, and cultural festivities. Khichdi Parv 2025 is celebrated with much fun and enthusiasm in the state. Happy Kicheri 2025 Images and Makar Sankranti Greetings: Celebrate the Harvest Festival of UP With These Kichedi HD Wallpapers, Wishes and Messages.

Khichdi Parv 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat

Makar Sankranti, aka Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, is celebrated when the sun moves into Capricorn, ushering in a new phase of the year. For 2025, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, January 14. The precise time of the sun’s transition into Capricorn is at 9:03 AM, making this an ideal time for rituals and prayers. The auspicious period for performing religious rites spans from 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM, with the Mahapunya Kaal, or the most spiritually significant time, occurring between 9:03 AM and 10:48 AM. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Significance of Khichdi Parv

Makar Sankranti, also referred to as the Khichdi festival in certain regions, is celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season. This transition signals the end of the winter solstice, bringing longer days, shorter nights, and the promise of warmer weather. For farming communities, it is a time to express gratitude for the harvest and seek blessings for the coming season.

In addition to its agricultural significance, the festival is a spiritual occasion. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, with the sun's northward journey representing the triumph of warmth and energy over the cold, harsh winter. Makar Sankranti is seen as an opportunity to cleanse the body and soul while also reflecting on the value of unity, goodwill, and renewal.

Traditions and Rituals of the Khichdi Festival

One of the most important customs associated with Makar Sankranti is the ritual of bathing in holy rivers. Devotees gather at sacred sites such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Godavari to cleanse themselves of sins and to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. This purifying act is believed to bring peace and spiritual renewal.

Charity is another essential aspect of the festival. People engage in acts of kindness, offering food, clothes, and money to the less fortunate. These charitable deeds emphasize the importance of community, sharing, and caring for others, fostering a sense of social responsibility during the festival.

Why is Makar Sankranti Called Khichdi Festival?

The name "Khichdi Festival" has its roots in a historical legend associated with the times of the Delhi Sultanate. It is believed that during the invasion of Khilji, there was widespread chaos, with warriors and sages engaging in battles and struggling to find time to prepare food. In response to this crisis, Guru Gorakhnath is said to have suggested cooking lentils, rice, and vegetables together, which could be prepared quickly and provided nourishment to the people. This dish, known as khichdi, became a symbol of sustenance and strength during challenging times.

After the defeat of Khilji, Guru Gorakhnath and his followers are believed to have prepared and shared khichdi as a symbol of unity and victory. This act of preparing and distributing the dish on the day of Makar Sankranti became a tradition, which is why the festival is often referred to as the "Khichdi Festival" in several regions of India. Magha Saaji 2025 Date, Significance, Traditions & Celebrations: Everything To Know About the Celebration of Harvest in Himachal Pradesh.

While Makar Sankranti is celebrated nationwide, different regions have their own unique ways of observing the festival. In South India, the festival is known as Pongal, where people offer prayers for a bountiful harvest. In Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, the festival is celebrated as Lohri, marked by bonfires and cultural performances. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it is known as the Khichdi festival, where the preparation of khichdi is central to the day's celebrations. In Assam, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Bihu, a festival that honours the harvest and the agricultural community. In the central Indian states, it is celebrated as Maghi or Bhogali Bihu, with similar rituals of feasting, charity, and prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).