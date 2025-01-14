Kicheri Festival, also known as Kichedi is the celebration of Makar Sankranti that is marked in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Kicheri Festival 2025 falls on January 14. This annual celebration is marked by following various rituals and traditions. An integral part of Kicheri Festival celebration is making the scrumptious and comforting khichdi - a winter staple in many homes. On the occasion of Kicheri 2025, people often share Happy Kicheri 2025 wishes and messages, Kicheri 2025 greetings, Makar Sankranti HD images and wallpapers with family and friends. Makar Sankranti 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi: Know Punya Kala Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India.

Every year, the arrival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. This is one of the few festivals that is marked by people across India, even if the names of the festivities and the methods of celebrating vary. The essence of this festival is to commemorate the end of winter and welcome the longer, warmer days. The celebration is therefore focused on indulging in activities that are essential to the winter season. This is the reason that people often make special delicacies that are winter favourites and offer it to the gods and goddesses before indulging in these treats as a community. Uttarayan 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Rituals: Know Makar Sankranti Significance To Celebrate the Festival in Gujarat.

Khichidi is known to be one of the simplest and most filling winter delicacies that is enjoyed with an abundance of ghee. Kicheri Festival allows people to celebrate this by preparing special khichdi which is shared amongst friends and family. As we celebrate Kicheri Festival 2025, share these Happy Kicheri 2025 images, Makar Sankranti greetings, Kicheri messages, wishes and HD wallpapers. Makaravilakku 2025 Date and Timings: What Is the Story Behind Makaravilakku?

Kicheri Images

Happy Kicheri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kicheri Wallpapers

Happy Kicheri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kicheri Images

Happy Kicheri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kicheri Wallpapers

Happy Kicheri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Messages

Makar Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Messages

Makar Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The celebration of Kicheri Festival begins by the ritualistic holy bath that is taken by local ponds and rivers, before sunrise. People go on to offer their prayers to the sun god. The festivities of Kicheri also include pledging for and donating Food, clothing and money to people, called Purohita. It is followed by generous gifting of Food, Clothing, jewellery and money to female relatives like married daughters, sisters and daughter-in-laws and their families.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).