Kick Day 2020 Funny Quotes and Messages: WhatsApp Greetings, GIF Images and Wishes to Send During Anti-valentine Week

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

February 16 marks Kick Day! Yes, a day, dedicated to kicking exists. Post Valentine’s Day, singles and also couples alike who are bored of week-long mushy celebrations, observe Anti-Valentine Week. It is an opportunity for all those who simply hate the V-Day celebrations, mark days filled with all the negative emotions. Anti-Valentine Week 2020 started from February 15 with Slap Day, followed by Kick-Day which is today, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Break-Up Day. The observations are supposedly funny. So, mark the second day of Anti-Valentine Week, with Kick Day 2020 funny quotes and messages that you can send with WhatsApp greetings, GIF images and kick-a** wishes.

One can share these 2020 Kick Day wishes and greetings through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, and Hike messages as well. Not to forget, you have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to WhatsApp stickers and Hike stickers. It is not all about rage or revenge; many people observe Kick Day for fun purpose as well. Kick Day comes a day after Slap Day, which makes it two days after Valentine’s Day. Kick Day is not about violence, but fun or revenge (that too verbally). It signifies more on the inclination of kicking someone out of your life or sorts. Check out our latest collection of Kick Day 2020 funny quotes, GIFs and messages to send on Valentine Week.

Kick Day 2020 Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Nothing Changes Even After Putting in All the Time and Efforts, It Is Very Clear That Only a Kick Can Bring the Desired Change. Happy Kick Day 2020.

GIF Quote Reads: "I Am in That Temper That if I Were Under Water I Would Scarcely Kick to Come to the Top." John Keats

Kick Day 2020 Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Set Goals and Then Kick Them in the Face

GIF Quote Reads: "Once Kick the World, and the World and You Will Live Together at a Reasonably Good Understanding." Jonathan Swift

We hope that the above Kick Day 2020 quotes, GIFs and messages will give you a much-needed laugh after the cringe celebrations of Valentine’s Day. Send them to all your single friends and everyone who loves the idea of Anti-Valentine. Happy Kick Day, everyone!