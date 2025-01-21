Korean New Year, known as Seollal in Korean, marks the first day of the new year according to the Korean lunar calendar. Korean New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm by Koreans all across the globe. It is usually marked by a national holiday, and it is one of the most important and traditional holidays in Korean culture. Korean New Year, or Seollal, usually happens in January or February, after the winter solstice, on the second new moon. The tradition is deeply influenced by China’s lunar cycle. The day is celebrated with feasts, traditional folk games, people wearing the hanbok, performing ancestral rites, and visiting loved ones in their hometowns. Here’s all you need to know about the festival. Korean New Year Wishes and Seollal HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers and Quotes To Mark the First Day of the Lunar New Year.

Korean New Year 2025 Date

Korean New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29.

Korean New Year History

Korean New Year is a cultural holiday, and it has its roots in traditional Chinese Confucianism. The unique tradition is greatly influenced by China, and it is based on the lunar cycle. Seollal is celebrated on the first day of the Korean lunar calendar. The celebrations usually last for three days, which are the day before the Korean New Year, the Korean New Year Day itself, and the day after the Korean New Year. Two books, the Book of Sui and the Book of Tang, contain the earliest recorded histories of Silla, an ancient kingdom that thrived from 57 BC to 935 AD and is renowned for celebrating Seollal. Traces of government officials from the Joseon dynasty, a renowned kingdom, celebrating the Lunar New Year in five grand palaces have also been found.

Korean New Year Traditions

Seollal is a time for family gatherings and traditional customs. Families wear the hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) and prepare special food items like tteokguk, japchae, Korean dumplings, bulgogi, and more. People honour their ancestors through a ritual called ‘Charye.’ Younger ones perform a deep bow before elders, called sebae, wish them good health and happiness and receive money in red envelopes as a blessing. People also play various games and share meals to celebrate together.

Korean New Year Significance

Korean New Year, or Seollal, is a very significant celebration as it marks the start of a new year. It is a time for celebrations as well as showing respect for family and ancestors. During the festival, Koreans express gratitude for their blessings, and the rituals help strengthen family bonds. Many also reflect on the past year, celebrate togetherness, and set intentions for the future. Lunar New Year in Korea: From Yaksik to Sikhye, 5 Korean Desserts To Enjoy on Seollal.

The Korean New Year holiday is not only a time for celebration; it also highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted values of gratitude and respect.

