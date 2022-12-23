Christmas is an annual celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated every year on December 25. It is a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. One of the most prominent preparations of the festival is decorating the Christmas tree. The custom of Christmas trees was developed in medieval Livonia, and in early modern Germany where German Protestant Christians bought decorated trees into their homes. It was traditionally decorated with roses made of coloured paper, apples, wafers, tinsel and sweetmeats. Today, it is decorated with a variety of colourful ornaments. As you celebrate Christmas 2022, here's a list of items and ideas that you can use for decorating your Christmas tree. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

Candy Theme

Instead of the green tree, opt for a white Christmas tree and fill it with DIY candy cane ornaments, bright baubles and clear ornaments filled with small toys and candies. You can use a colourful garland made of pom poms and a straw tree topper.

Chalkboard Christmas Tree

It is a minimalist idea to celebrate the festival with the whole family. It can be constructed using a metal sheet covered with chalkboard vinyl, which makes it magnetic. Using magnets, you can hang different colourful DIY ornaments to add to your decorations.

Multicoloured Tree

Use all the blues and reds to decorate your green tree in the most colourful way. You can use some golden ornaments and warm lights to add a different level of brightness to the tree.

Classic Christmas Tree

A classic Christmas tree is filled with traditional ornaments from tinsel to a gold star topper. To fill your space with holiday cheer, this is one of the best ways to celebrate the festival with your family.

Rustic Tree

This nature-inspired look will totally impress your guests. Use dried oranges, faux cranberries and a pom-pom garland for the best decorations.

Christmas time gives you an opportunity to spend quality time with your family as you indulge in the decorations. Decorating a Christmas tree is one of the most exciting things about the festival, so make the best out of it this year. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).